‘Dumb And Fun’: Kristen Wiig And Jon Hamm Reflect On Filming Bridesmaid's Intimate Scene

Kristen Wiig wears many hats. She is an actress, screenwriter, comedian, and producer. The phenomenal actress is also widely known for her work on the SNL comedy series. Besides this, she is also applauded for her role in Bridesmaids.

Speaking of Bridesmaids, the iconic duo Kristen Wiig and Jon Hamm came together to discuss and look back on their intimate scene in the film. In a recent interview with Variety, Wiig and Hamm opened up about filming that scene and said the entire experience was "dumb and fun." Meanwhile, Jon Hamm is widely recognized and applauded for his role in the period drama series Mad Men. Hamm even won many accolades for his performance.

ALSO READ: Barbie To Surprise Sue; Exploring Kristen Wiig's Iconic SNL Characters As She Enters 5-Timer's Club

Kristen Wiig and John Hamm look back on filming the Bridesmaid series

Kristen Wiig and Jon Hamm recently caught up for an interview with Variety. The actors reminisced about their time working together on Bridesmaids during the half-hour conversation.

Hamm, who appeared in Wiig's 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, reflected on his casual approach to performing an intimate scene with Wiig. He mentioned that everybody on set knew each other, but he didn't know anyone except for the director, Paul Feig, and Wiig.

Wiig, who garnered an Oscar nod for Best Original Screenplay for the film, said she enjoyed the lighthearted on-set atmosphere. She remarked, "It was so fun because it was so loose. 'What if we do this? What if we try this?'" To which Hamm added, “Paul Feig is yelling sex instructions. 'Place her leg over your shoulder!' 'OK!' We're wearing naked bodysuits. Dumb and fun. And you and Annie Mumolo created one of the best comedies of all time. And you were nominated for an Oscar."

Advertisement

John Hamm and Kristen Wiig recall their time together filming SNL

In the same interview with Variety, Jon Hamm and Kristen Wiig spoke about their time together while filming SNL. Wiig was frequently seen on the NBC sketch comedy show from 2005 to 2012. Hamm hosted it in 2008 and twice in 2010. Hamm and Wiig reflected on the hectic backstage routine of performing on SNL, which included full costume changes alongside castmates.

Hamm said, “The fun part of SNL was one time I was hosting, and we both had quick changes next to each other. And you say, ‘get ready,’ and we're both naked. They are literally pulling your clothes off. You just have to go with it."

The memory led Wiig to recall a similar incident with long-time SNL cast member Kenan Thompson. She said, “The last time I was back, I had a quick change. They were stripping me, and I looked over to see Kenan doing the same thing. I said, 'Oh, we've seen each other.'”

Advertisement

Hamm then added, "It's only awkward because you have to submit to it. You're a complete mannequin." Meanwhile, Kristen Wiig and Jon Hamm appeared together a number of times on SNL and once again in Bridesmaids.

ALSO READ: Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig had a HILARIOUS way of presenting Best Male Actor Award; WATCH