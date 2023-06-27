Dumb Money Trailer Out: Paul Dano takes fans on wild ride in this movie about GameStop short squeeze incident

The trailer for Dumb Money is finally out. In case you missed it, the movie is based on the GameStop short squeeze incident from 2021. Read on to know more.

What is Dumb Money about?

Dumb Money is all set to release in theatres on September 22, 2023. The film’s description (as shared by Sony Pictures Entertainment on its Youtube channel) reads, “Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world’s hottest company.”

The story follows Keith Gill (played by Paul Dano), who kickstarted the entire incident when he posted about putting his entire life savings into the stock. As his social media posts start gaining traction, his life and everybody else’s lives around him start to change as well. Soon everybody who invested in the stock started getting richer but then, the billionaires start to fight back. As a result of this, both parties see their worlds being upended in the process.

Scroll below to take a look at the trailer of the upcoming movie.

Dumb Money Trailer below

More about Dumb Money

Apart from Paul Dano, Dumb Money also features Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, and Shailene Woodley. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book “The Antisocial Network” by Ben Mezrich.

Fans react to Dumb Money Trailer

Fans have quite an amazing response to the trailer of Dumb Money. One fan wrote, “The cast is solid and the movie looks great. But I think it's still too early to make a movie out of the Gamestop situation, because the actual story hasn't concluded yet.” Another person said, “I don't care If it does not reach a good critics level, this has to be a must watch, and including that cast, this projects to be awesome.” Another person was impressed by the cast as well and commented, “This a story I'd love to see told. And the cast looks amazing.”

