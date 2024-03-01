Dune 2 Actress Zendaya Reveals Acting Advice She Got From Denis Villeneuve

Dune: Part Two is elevated by the exceptional acting prowess of its lead stars, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Chalamet's portrayal of Paul Atreides is marked by a captivating blend of vulnerability and strength, effectively conveying the character's internal struggles and evolution throughout the film. Likewise, Zendaya delivers a standout performance as Chani, infusing the role with poise and depth. In a recent revelation, Zendaya expressed gratitude for director Denis Villeneuve's invaluable acting advice, which contributed significantly to her portrayal of Chani. Villeneuve's guidance helped Zendaya bring authenticity and emotional resonance to her character, enriching the overall cinematic experience of Dune: Part Two.

What advice did Denis Villeneuve gave to Zendaya?

For Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve, simplicity was key in guiding his actors, according to Zendaya. Despite the magnitude of the science-fiction epic, Villeneuve's direction for Zendaya's portrayal of Chani was refreshingly straightforward. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Zendaya reminisced about filming the sequel and shared her favorite piece of advice from Villeneuve, highlighting the director's laid-back yet effective approach to bringing the characters to life on screen.

She said, “One of my favorite Denis words, or Denis phrases, is ‘Sci-fi s—t.’ He’s like, ‘It’s going to be ‘sci-fi s—t,” explaining that portraying scenes involving massive flying aircrafts called ornithopters, which don't actually exist, can pose a significant acting challenge.

Zendaya continued, “There’s an ornithopter, and you know, it’s not — it doesn’t work. Hate to burst the bubble, but it’s not practical. But I have to land it and get out of it and there’s buttons, but they don’t do anything. So I’m like, ‘What do you want me to do?’ And he’s, ‘Just, sci-fi s—t.’ Like, make it look cool, hit some buttons, pull the thing and then get out.’ And I was like, ‘Sci-fi s—t.’”

Florence Pugh, who portrays Princess Irulan, then added that Zendaya likely envisioned spacey sounds in her mind following Villeneuve's directions. She joked, “And you’re like, ‘Beep, boop, beep, boop, beep,” to which Zendaya said, “Literally, in my head, ‘Sci-fi s—t.’”

Zendaya talks about reprising her role for Dune: Part two

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actress Zendaya, slated to reprise her role as Chani in the highly-anticipated Dune sequel, discussed her return to the big-screen epic. She said, “I only had a few days of filming on ‘Dune,’ so I was excited to come back and have a chance to explore so much more of Chani. Filming ‘Dune: Part Two’ absolutely surpassed any kind of dream I could’ve ever had. Being on those sets, with those incredibly talented people in every department… I was in awe.”

The Euphoria star also touched upon her collaboration with director Villeneuve, emphasizing their efforts to introduce the legendary world of Dune and the character Chani to a contemporary audience. She added, “Denis was able to take the bones of a really beautiful piece of literature and then carve out things that match our modern times.”

“It was important to me and to Denis that Chani had more agency, and the script gave Chani so much more to fight for and to dig into. Chani has a little bit more fire. It also allowed her to be complicated,” she continued, adding, “I love characters that are stuck between what their heart says and what their mind says, because it's a lot more fun to play a character that is in emotional turmoil and really struggling to figure out the right thing to do,” she explained.

The second installment of Villeneuve's science-fiction saga also features Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken, and others. It is set to premiere in theaters on March 1, 2024.

