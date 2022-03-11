Dune 2: Austin Butler in talks to star in upcoming movie, reportedly will play a villain

Austin Butler, who starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Elvis, is in early discussions to play the key villain Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two. Denis Villeneuve directs the newest adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi book set in the distant future and focusing on young Paul Atreides and his family as they find themselves in the middle of a fierce battle.

However, many of the original cast members, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin, are anticipated to return for the sequel. As filming prepares to begin later this year, the cast of Dune: Part Two continues to expand in significant ways. Interestingly, following the news that Florence Pugh was in discussions to join the sequel, Deadline reports that Austin Butler has entered talks to feature in Dune: Part Two. The Elvis Presley star is allegedly in talks to play the key villain Feyd-Rautha in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic franchise's next instalment.

As per Screenrant, in Herbert's book, Feyd-Rautha is the younger nephew and successor of Baron Harkonnen, and he is an important player in the Baron's aspirations to acquire power on Arrakis for the insane family, preferring him over his more brutal elder brother Glossu Rabban.

Meanwhile, Butler, who began his career as a child actor, has had a steady increase in prominence in recent years, having played in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and starring in upcoming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley drama. With both Butler and Black Widow's Florence Pugh in discussions to join the Dune: Part Two cast, Villeneuve seems to be assembling another A-list cast for the second edition in his sci-fi epic saga.

