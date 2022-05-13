Dune 2: Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer adds Christopher Walken to its sequel

After the success of Dune, the film's sequel is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Dune 2 is all set to have new additions to the cast and one the biggest casting announcements is that of Christopher Walken who has been roped in to play the role of Emperor Shaddam IV in Dune: Part Two. From the first film, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem are all set to reprise their roles.

The sequel has also cast Florence Pugh and Austin Butler to the sequel. As for the plot of the sequel, the story resumes where Part One left off, with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) fighting alongside the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from the grips of House Harkonnen. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Walken will play the ruler of the known universe who initially sends the Atreides family to Arrakis in order to cause their downfall.

As for the rest of the new characters in the film, Pugh is playing Princess Irulan, the daughter of the emperor. Butler has been cast as Feyd-Rautha, the cunning nephew of the baron who heads House Harkonnen. Chalamet will return as Paul Atreides in the film.

Dune sequel is all set to begin its shooting this summer in Budapest with Denis Villeneuve returning as the director. He has also co-written the script of the film with Jon Spaihts. After the massive success of Dune which also bagged major Academy Award nominations, the expectations are high for the sequel as well.

