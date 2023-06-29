Dune 2 Trailer: Timothee Chalamet fights for a prophecy in Zendaya co-starrer

Dune Part 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. With the humongous success of the last part in 2021, anticipation for the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer is at an all time high. With it's second trailer the Denis Villenueve directorial is increasing the anticipation of all the fans for the epic sci-fi saga.

Timothee Chalamet fights for a Prophecy

The first part of the Dune series ended with Timothee Chalamet's character Paul Atreidieis getting accepted by the Fremen people. The dangerous tribe which also includes Zendaya's character Chani is going to follow Paul into his ascension as the leader of the fremen movement and eventually the War for the planet Arrakis.

The new trailer hints at some of these things, as we see Paul vying for revenge from the people who betrayed and killed his father, Oscar Isaac' Duke Leto. The second trailer gives us some glimpses of the eventual war as well as the apprehensions that Paul's mother and Zendaya's Chani have been harbouring about the young prince's eventual fate.

The central theme of Dune

Dune films are based on the acclaimed book series of the same name authored by the late Frank Herbert. The book series has been hailed for its nuanced depiction of capturing the climate crisis and the futilities of war around it. The book series as a whole has turned into a kind of prophecy for the world we live in today and has marked a significant change in the way sci-fi stories are constructed.

Dune has been an inspiration for several acclaimed sci-fi stories the most famous of which is none other than Star Wars films. There was another adaption of the acclaimed series made back in the day by David lynch but that didn't turn out to be as successful.

Denis Villenueve's Dune brought back the interest in the series and has been hailes as one of the best sci-fi films ever made. With part two we are going to see a complete arc of Paul Atredies go through a change which will take him on an epic internal jouney.

The film will be coming to theatres on 3rd November, 2023

