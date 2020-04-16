Dune First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa look fierce & are ready for Melange hunt

Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and others look intimidating in the first look of Denis Villeneuve's science fiction film Dune.

The first look of Dune is out and it seems like director Denis Villeneuve has successfully been able to take us to a parallel universe where noble houses of the feudal interstellar society control planetary fiefs. The science fiction film is the first installment of a planned two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel of the same name. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, the film follows the story of a family who accepts the stewardship of the planet Arrakis and lands into trouble as it is the only source of melange, a drug with life-extending properties.

The makers of Dune have recently dropped the first look images of the central characters from the film, showing off their expansive ensemble and it is giving us major adrenaline rush! While Timothée Chalamet looks promising as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac's beard is too hot to handle. Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck is ready for the Melange hunt, Zendaya aka Chani's free spirit is intriguing and Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho looks intimidating. The director has given a great transformation to his set of actors and each one of them looks like they belong to another world.

Check it out:

The story of Dune revolves around Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) who takes up the stewardship of planet Arrakis. The uninhabited and deserted planet soon becomes a threat as he along with his Bene Gesserit, Lady Jessica and young son Paul sets out for Arrakis aka Dune and takes control of the spice mining operation to find out traces of Melange. In his hunger for power, he loses Paul and Jessica to the Fremen, locals of Arrakis who live in the deep desert, after a bitter betrayal from his advisors.

The film is slated for December 18, 2020, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×