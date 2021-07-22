Dune Official Trailer DROPS: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya & MORE make promises to safeguard their planet Arrakis

It’s a sandstorm out there because Warner Bros. Pictures has just released an official trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune! Judging by the extravagance in the trailer itself, Dune is headed out to be a masterpiece. For starters, it has a stellar cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. From the set design to the gigantic sandstorms, and Zendaya’s iconic whisper “Paul”, the second trailer just makes fans all the more eager to know what’s to unravel.

The trailers start off with Zendaya’s character admiring her planet Arrakis “when the sun is low”. The scene shifts from Zendaya to a very tense Timothée Chalamet who wakes up when the former calls him in his sleep. The plot of the movie revolves around Chalamet saving his planet from malevolent forces. He must save a precious resource that exists inside the planet, and which is capable of exposing humanity's greatest potential, something that is yet to be revealed.

Warner Bros had also released a series of character posters ahead of the second trailer release. The movie is also set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, much before its final release on October 22.

The character posters released feature Chalamet as Paul Atreidis, Zendaya as Chani, Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Isaac as Duke Leto Atreidis, Bardem as Stilgar, Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Dune will hit the theatres on October 22, 2021.

