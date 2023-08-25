Dune Part 2 delayed amid writers' strike; Everything to know about the new release date

Just as the new look of Zendaya was making fans wonder that she was working on the second part of Dune, a new update has come forth as regards the movie. The makers of Dune Part 2 at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety this week that the movie will not be released on its set date of November 2023. Instead, the premiere has been rescheduled to 2024. The reason behind the delay has been known for a long time. Here is everything to know about the delay and the new release date.

Dune Part 2 delayed due to actors' strike

With the success of the first movie, it was pretty evident that a franchise was in the making. Soon enough, the second movie was also in the making and fans knew that it would be released pretty soon. Earlier this year, the makers confirmed the release date of the Timothee Chalamet to be by the end of 2023. However, amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strike, it has turned out that the film might not get to the finish line on time. Almost all of Hollywood has shown unity in fighting against the monopoly of studios and the use of AI.

In the case of Dune Part 2, it was the Warner Bros. studio that took to the call of postponing the release. Similarly, Other movies are also getting new release dates because of these strikes. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was going to come out on March 15, 2024, but now it's coming out on April 12, 2024. Another cool movie, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, was supposed to be out on April 12, 2023. but it's been moved to December 13, 2023.

Dune Part 2 New release date

Well, the good part about the entire news piece is that the makers were quick to give away the final release date of the movie. So, Dune Part 2 will now be coming out on March 15, 2024. This release is exclusive to the US market. Thus, it will be some time before the movie is ready to get a release date in the International as well the Asian territories. We will be sure to update this section with other details of the movie. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

