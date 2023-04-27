Dune Part 2: Release date, cast, trailer, and other details of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya starrer movie

Dune: Part 2 is definitely going to be one of the biggest movies of 2023 with Denis Villeneuve returning to direct the same.

Timothée Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve, and Zendaya were present at CinemaCon 2023 to reveal the first trailer and other details of this movie. Though the trailer has not been released wide yet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, before revealing the trailer Villeneuve said, ‘Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic, war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all-new locations. I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new’.

Here is everything to know about the highly anticipated Dune: Part 2 including release date, cast, and more.

About Dune: Part 2

Release Date

Dune: Part Two will be released exclusively in theaters on November 3, 2023. It is a direct sequel to Dune which was released on October 21, 2021, but had simultaneous HBO Max and theatrical release because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Cast

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya will be returning as Paul Atreides and Chani respectively. Others include Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautist, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Dune: Part Two also has new incredible additions: Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino. Others include Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Souheila Yacoub.

Trailer at CinemaCon 2023

The Dune: Part Two trailer debuted at CinemaCon 2023 featured Austin Butler’s first look as Feyd-Rautha as he undergoes major transformation to appear as a bad albino. Denis revealed that Feyd is ‘Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer’. The new footage also showed Paul Atreides’ first ride on a Sandworm.

