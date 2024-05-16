Dune Part 2 Star Austin Butler Rumored To Lead Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot; All We Know So Far

Dune Part 2 star Austin Butler could be leading the next installment of the evergreen Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After his performance in the hit sequel Dune: Part Two, reports suggest that Butler is being considered by Disney for a big role the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

The rumor originates from a report published by The DisInsider. The report states that Disney has been eager to collaborate with Butler on a prominent project. At one point, they even considered casting him as the lead in the live-action Hercules reboot. Additionally, the report mentions that Disney wants him in Pirates of the Caribbean, but it's uncertain whether this will materialize.

The next part of Pirates of the Caribbean will be a complete reboot

Coming to the new installment, it might be a complete reboot compared to the previous parts and there have been different reports about what could happen with Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow. Several long-term fans of the franchise might be hesitant about the idea of doing another movie without Depp, considering his controversial and sudden exist from the film series.

While the makers were hoping to get Johnny Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow in a guest role while new actors would lead the next film, the latest sources claim that the upcoming movie will be a complete reboot now, without any previous established characters.

Austin Butler is high on success in his career

Austin Butler is on a roll after his stellar performance in Dune 2, which received some great reviews globally. Fans will be able to see the actor back on the big screen this summer with the release of his latest movie, The Bikeriders. That will be released on June 21, 2024. The actor is also currently working on Ari Aster's next film, Eddington, which also includes other big names like Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Luke Grimes.

