Dune Part 2: Warner Bros CONFIRMS a sequel for the Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya starrer

Warner Bros has recently posted a cryptic image that fans now think is a confirmation for Dune part 2! If we go by the shared post, Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya starrer Dune is getting a sequel. Taking to their social media platforms, the company announced the news that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Dune Part 2 will hit theatres in the fall of 2023.

While nothing else, starting from the cast to the storyline has been notified yet, one can hope that the new movie will continue exploring the unravelled plots of the first one. "This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey," Warner Bros and Legendary penned.

Fans cannot believe that a sequel has finally been announced. After the release of the first movie, Twitter was filled with debates and discussions regarding the same, as fans opened up on their most favourite to least favourite parts of the movie. Some even asked Warner Bros heads to announce a sequel and continue the intriguing storyline, and it seems like the producers have finally listened to them. "This is not a drill, this is happening," one fan penned, while another thanked the cast and the crew for confirming another part.

A Denis Villenueve directorial, the first part of Dune starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. For those who couldn't catch up on part 1, we suggest they do so at the earliest now!

ALSO READ: Dune Review: Timothée Chalamet's movie narrative painstakingly trudges to make way for a cinematic spectacle