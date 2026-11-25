The wait is finally over! Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part Three dropped its final trailer today, and within minutes, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions, theories, and pure frenzy. Fans have been waiting for years to see Paul Atreides’ next chapter, and the new trailer promises exactly what everyone hoped for: bigger battles, deeper emotions, and visuals that look straight out of a dream.

Here's how netizens found the new trailer:

A social media user tweeted, "Better than the final trailer; looks like Chani will st*b Paul in the last frame #Dune3." Another one commented, "Pattinson as Scytale is gonna be one for the history books. I genuinely don’t think I could be any more excited for this; I can't believe it’s less than a month away until we witness history #dune3 #dune." A third one said, "#AvengersDoomsday will earn more, but #Dune3 will be a better film."

Another one tweeted, "Can't wait for Dune 3 btw, I really don't know what direction they take.. First trailer, you think HE becomes the Villain 100%, and Second Trailer you think HE will be the greatest Anti Hero ever created..! #Dune3." One more said, "Babe, wake up, another clip of Robert Pattinson doing a weird voice has hit the TL. #DunePart3." Another one said, "Voice modulation and the accent woah !! Robert Pattinson as Scytale from #DunePartThree."

Check out the tweets below:

For the unversed, the Hollywood sci-fi spectacle starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, and others is slated to be released in India on December 18, 2026, with previews starting from December 16, 2026, in selected locations.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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