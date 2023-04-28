Dune Part Two: First look of Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starrer science fiction film's sequel released

American epic science fiction film Dune's sequel is all set for in November this year and fans absolutely cannot keep calm. Dune: Part Two's first look was released on April 27, 2023, and featured stills from the duology. Continue reading to know what the director and the cast said about the upcoming film and see the first look images of the highly-anticipated movie.

Dune: Part Two first look images released

The first look images from the Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starrer showcase stills of their characters Chani and Paul Atreides respectively. The exclusive pictures also introduce Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Léa Seydoux's characters. Pugh plays Princess Irulan and is seen wearing a minimalistic outfit that is clearly a kind of royal garb. Butler portrays Feyd-Rautha, a remorseless killer who wants to inherit House Harkonnen.

Léa Seydoux plays Lady Margot, a member of the religious order Bene Gesserit who helps oversee the galaxy. "It's important—it's not a sequel, it's a second part. There's a difference. I wanted the movie to really open just where we left the characters. There's no time jump. I wanted dramatic continuity with part one," director Denis Villeneuve told Vanity Fair. Pugh's character is the daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV who is the ruler of the galaxy.

"Her stake could not be higher because she's afraid that her father could lose the throne, could lose everything. When I met Florence, I was struck by her assurance, how grounded she is as a young woman, how direct, how unapologetic. She has something inherently royal about her. I will definitely believe that Florence could become, in the future, a prime minister," revealed Villeneuve. "Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger," the 55-year-old said.

Talking about her character, Zendaya said, "It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt? What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? What does that even sound like? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped. I think it’s just as foreign to us as it probably is to the characters." Villeneuve describes Dune: Part Two as "a war epic action movie."

Chalamet feels that at the center of all the chaos of the film, "there's this relationship where Chani sort of becomes a moral compass" and that she is the "humanizing, grounding force to that." Zendaya adds, "I think something we can all relate to is just love. These characters literally live on another planet, right? They're aliens. It was interesting finding these tender moments in such turmoil and chaos."

"These characters are just young people forced into really, really intense circumstances," the 26-year-old Spiderman and Euphoria star concluded. Villeneuve calls Zendaya "a fierce warrior" and says that Chalamet "did a beautiful job" to bring "sincerity onscreen." Filmed in Budapest, Italy, and Abu Dhabi, Dune: Part Two is the second part of the adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel Dune and is all set for release on November 3, 2023.