Dune Part Two First Look Out: Official trailer of Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet's film to release on THIS date

The much-awaited official first look of Dune Part Two, which is the official sequel to the 2021-released popular film Dune, is finally out. The first look poster was revealed by the makers on the official social media handles of the film and its makers, Legendary Entertainment, on May 2, Tuesday. The promising first look poster, which features the lead pair Timothee Chalament and Zendaya, hints that the American science fiction film will majorly focus on their characters, Paul Atreides and Chani.

Dune Part Two first look poster

The first look poster of Dune Part Two features Timothee Chalament and Zendaya's characters Paul Atreides and Chani in the backdrop of the sunset. Timothee is seen in his special armoured suit and cape, looking up and raising a sword with his right hand. Zendaya, on the other hand, is seen looking down as she carried a sword in her left hand and sports her armoured suit similar to Timothee's character Paul.

Dune Part Two first look poster, which has totally impressed film fanatics across the globe, is now going viral on social media. The makers have also confirmed the release date of the project, along with the first look. The science fiction film, which is helmed by Denis Villeneuve, has been slated to hit the theatres around the world on November 3, this year.

Check out the first look of Dune Part Two, below:

Dune Part Two trailer to release on THIS date

As per the latest updates, the makers have confirmed that they are planning to release the Dune Part Two official trailer, exactly 24 hours after the first look poster is released. The Dune Part Two confirmed the same by dropping a special glimpse video of the film on its official social media handles, with a caption that reads, "Trailer tomorrow." In the 44 seconds long glimpse video, a man in armoured suit is seen inserting his weapon in the desert. Later the principal characters of the film are introduced in style.

Check out the trailer date announcement video, below:

