Dune: Part Two: Here’s how Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet shot their romantic scenes at sunset

Dune: Part Two, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021-released film Dune, is currently under production. The first trailer of the much-awaited second installment of the franchise, which is helmed by Denis Villeneuve, features popular young Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the lead roles. In his recent chat with Vanity Fair magazine, director Villeneuve opened up about the making of Dune: Part Two and revealed some interesting details about shooting Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's romantic scenes for the films.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet shot their romantic scenes at sunset

Interestingly, the project's lead pair Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet had to shoot their romantic scenes only at sunset, each day. The makers decided to go for such a unique schedule to capture the 'magic hour' in the Jordan dessert, which plays a crucial part in the narrative of Dune: Part Two. According to director Denis Villeneuve, he wanted the romantic moments of the lead pair to be bathed in gold, by the natural light at sunset. But, that resulted in the team getting only about an hour each day to shoot those scenes.

Zendaya about the romance in Dune: Part Two

"​​There’s kind of, like, a ticking timer. You kind of feel like, ‘Okay, we got here, but we have maybe an hour to get this.’ So we revisited a bit every day, and over a few days, that gives us a few hours." stated the leading lady of Dune: Part Two, who opened up about shooting at sunset every day. "Every time we revisited it, we kind of got to sleep on it and think about it, and come up with a new set of ideas," she added.

Zendaya also revealed that the love story of her and Timothee Chalamet's characters Chandi and Paul is the heart of the film, and creating their chemistry was the biggest challenge. "It was funny trying to figure out in this futuristic space talk, like, how do they flirt? What does that look like for a space warrior and the young duke of a planet? How do they show that they like each other? We were definitely trying to navigate that, which was funny because all of us were stumped," she recalled.

