Dune Prophecy Episode 4: Release Date, What To Expect, Recap, And More

The third episode titled Sisterhood Above All of Dune: Prophecy was aired recently. This was simply not an episode that talks about the politics of the aristocrats in the scape opera, but an entry taking the audience back to the House Harkonnen.

After being dismissed by Desmond Hart, Valya and Sister Theodosia were seen leaving the imperial palace frustrated and angered. Here, Valya even instructs the sisters in the harbor to go back to their assigned noble houses and try everything they can to not lose control over their areas.

Soon we come across Mother Superior Raquella Berto-Anirul’s mysterious hint, "The key to the reckoning is one born twice: once in blood, once in spice."

Valya understands that it is Hart that Raquella is talking about. Towards the end of the episode, Valya and Theodosia enter a luxurious premises, with Valya chanting "Sisterhood above all." Soon they are greeted by Baron Harrow Harkonnen addressing her as "Aunt Valya" and also asking about Tula. We then even see Evgeny Harkonnen stating that he thought he would "never see the day."

Further in the episode, we are taken in the past into an unspecified number of years. On planet Lankiveil, we see young Valya coming back home as her parents only complaint. However, Valya is shown to be supported by her siblings, Grifin and Tula.

This is when Valya also states that Vergyl's grandfather, Abulurd Harkonnen, is a hero who prevented genocide.

Advertisement

However, adults stop her from being greedy, and Valya leaves as Griffin follows her. They both recall how hearing the voice of Valya saved Griffin once when he had fallen into an icy lake. That was the first time Valya had used the voice.

While flashbacks play a major role in the recent episode of Dune: Prophecy, Tula is shown to face big challenges in the present. Tula is keeping Sister Lila in a vegetative state. However, she soon calls the Acolytes to bid farewell to Lila. This is when we see sister Jen blaming Tula for killing Lila.

But Avila steps in and says that Lila’s sacrifice should be honored.

As we came across what had happened with Valya in the past and how close were both Tula and Valya, in the next episode we will see what their role would be as both the Harkonnens and as members of the Sisterhood.

Advertisement

Dune: Prophecy Episode 4 will be out on December 8.

ALSO READ: Dune Prophecy Season 1 Episode 1 Review: HBO's Sci-Fi-Drama looks grand and captivating but doesn't entirely succeed in grabbing one's attention