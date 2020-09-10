Dune Trailer: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet steal the show in Warner Bros mega sci fi; Watch

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet starrer--Dune’s trailer is finally out! The multi starrer promises to leave audiences with a sense of fighting fear. Watch the intriguing trailer below.

The Dune trailer is here and it doesn't disappoint! Warner Bros.’ next big sci-fi franchise—Dune is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 magnum opus by the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve. The Dune trailer introduces the desert world of Arrakis, home to the most coveted substance in its universe, “the spice”.

The protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) reveals he's having visions in the trailer, and he then sets out to wrest back control of Arrakis from those who oppose House Atreides, with the help of the woman in his visions, Chani (Zendaya). Chani is also Paul's love interest on Dune, as is revealed early on in the trailer.

Watch the trailer below:

Chalamet's Paul Atreides will be helped in his quest by his two mentors, Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), who serve as the weapon master and swordmaster for House Atreides, respectively.

The multi-starrer film also features Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac as Paul's parents, Lady Jessica and Duke Leto Atreides, Stellan Skarsgård as the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as his nephew Glossu Rabban, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat who's loyal to Atreides, Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh who works for Atreides, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Chani's mother and Arrakis peacekeeper Dr. Liet-Kynes, Charlotte Rampling as Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, and Javier Bardem as Fremen leader Stilgar.

Dune is currently slated to release December 18 in cinemas worldwide.

