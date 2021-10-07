Dune Trailer: Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet & Jason Momoa 'fight like demons' to save Arrakis

We have Dune's official trailer starring Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista ahead of the movie's release. Chalamet as Paul Atreidis has pledged to save planet Arrakis, where malevolent forces battle against each other, making it difficult for the natives to live. Dune will hit the big screen and HBO Max on October 22.

A Denis Villeneuve directorial, the trailer starts with Chalamet and Momoa planning to help Zendaya's planet get back its freedom. "I'd like you to take me with you," Chalamet tells Momoa, as Momoa prepares to leave for Arrakis. For the unversed, Warner Bros' previous Dune trailer had the audience wanting to know more about Zendaya and Chalamet's dynamics in the movie. Dune's new trailer offers a sneak peek at it, as the duo kiss, making it official for their characters! Previously, Zendaya's iconic whisper 'Paul' was one of the main highlights of the trailer, as it seemed like she communicated with Chalamet's Atreidis in his dreams (which he also mentions in the final clip). "Dreams make good stories, but everything happens while we are awake," Momoa says, urging Chalamet to fight back for his family, and for Zendaya's planet Arrakis.

The new trailer is a visual feast, to say the least. Along with the beautiful landscapes, we couldn't help but appreciate the dialogues from the main cast. "Let's fight like demons," Momoa says as they find ways to tackle dangerous forces. "Fear is the mind killer," Chalamet speaks, as they battle it out with intense music playing in the background.

Take a look at the trailer:

The stellar cast of the movie includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. From the set design to the gigantic sandstorms, and the Zendaya-Chalamet-Momoa trio, Dune's trailer has definitely raised our hopes for the movie.

