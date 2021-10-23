Dune Twitter Review: Fans deem the film as an 'incredible watch'; Call Timothée Chalamet 'attractive'

With the release of the highly-anticipated movie Dune, fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about the cast, production and storyline. The Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel has left fans wanting a sequel, and they can’t get enough of the action-packed scenes that the movie boasts of.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. The set design and the gigantic sandstorms in the trailers themselves have made us hope for something spectacular and by the reviews from fans on Twitter, it seems like the Zendaya-Chalamet-Momoa trio has lived up to their promise.

For fans, the movie was a visual masterpiece with a storyline that has a lot of explaining to do. Some fans have taken to social media to gush over the main cast’s “ravishing beauty.” According to a Twitter user, they watched the movie only for the star-studded cast and wasn’t disappointed at all. Another fan has lauded ‘Timmy’ aka Timothee Chalamet for his portrayal of Paul Atreides. Calling him ‘gorgeous’, the fan has described how his looks were ‘distracting’ them from concentrating on the storyline.

Some fans didn’t hesitate to compare the movie with the likes of Game of Thrones. While the comparison might not be a common one, many fans have lauded the action-packed scenes in the movie that are too hard to miss out on. “If you like Game of Thrones, there’s no way you wouldn’t like Dune,” the fan said. Others have opined that having the need of the hour is for the director to confirm a sequel of the movie. A Twitter user gushed over the movie after watching it in the theatre. They called the cinematography ‘a masterpiece.’

Check out some of the reactions from fans below:

The “Does DUNE make sense/not make sense” debate overlooks a crucial fact: the 2021 movie cast, from Timothee Chalamet to Zendaya to Oscar Isaac to Jason Momoa, is RAVISHING. With enough beauty, who needs sense! — Brittany Burchett (@britt_burchett) October 22, 2021

#DuneMovie #DUNE the best ever is Timmy!! So so gorgeous!!! Looker!!! Paul was attractive and distracting me all the time!! while watching!! I feel like the sand went through my mouth! and scratched skin!! — Anonymous (@Anonymous_Pharm) October 22, 2021

Everyone needs to go and see Dune because if they don't make the sequel I am not going to be happy.



The fact that the sequel isn't even 100% confirmed yet is a big worry to me.



Please do me a favour and see Dune. — Mark Harrison (@MarkIHarrison) October 22, 2021

If you like Game of Thrones there’s no way you wouldn’t like Dune. — Alasdair Brown (@AB140992) October 22, 2021

Just got out my screening of #Dune and my god it’s phenomenal everybody involved was on top form and have created a masterpiece, a couple of narrative changes but they helped the film the film never feels anything of it’s time just incredible — Scott (@BestBoutMachine) October 22, 2021

