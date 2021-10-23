Dune Twitter Review: Fans deem the film as an 'incredible watch'; Call Timothée Chalamet 'attractive'

Dune
Dune has hit the theatres.
With the release of the highly-anticipated movie Dune, fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about the cast, production and storyline. The Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel has left fans wanting a sequel, and they can’t get enough of the action-packed scenes that the movie boasts of.

Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, and David Dastmalchian, with Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. The set design and the gigantic sandstorms in the trailers themselves have made us hope for something spectacular and by the reviews from fans on Twitter, it seems like the Zendaya-Chalamet-Momoa trio has lived up to their promise.

For fans, the movie was a visual masterpiece with a storyline that has a lot of explaining to do. Some fans have taken to social media to gush over the main cast’s “ravishing beauty.” According to a Twitter user, they watched the movie only for the star-studded cast and wasn’t disappointed at all. Another fan has lauded ‘Timmy’ aka Timothee Chalamet for his portrayal of Paul Atreides. Calling him ‘gorgeous’, the fan has described how his looks were ‘distracting’ them from concentrating on the storyline.

Some fans didn’t hesitate to compare the movie with the likes of Game of Thrones. While the comparison might not be a common one, many fans have lauded the action-packed scenes in the movie that are too hard to miss out on. “If you like Game of Thrones, there’s no way you wouldn’t like Dune,” the fan said. Others have opined that having the need of the hour is for the director to confirm a sequel of the movie. A Twitter user gushed over the movie after watching it in the theatre. They called the cinematography ‘a masterpiece.’

Check out some of the reactions from fans below:

What are your thoughts about Dune? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

