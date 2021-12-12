From Dune to Venom and Black Widow; Biggest Hollywood Box Office Hits of the Year

Last year was difficult for several businesses, including the film industry, but the global box office is steadily recovering as markets begin to gain traffic. While there hasn't been a billion-dollar smash in 2021, theatres have bounced back after being shuttered in the first part of the year. To lure us back into the theatres, we've got a mix of eagerly expected postponed blockbusters from 2020 and brand-new films. And the fun isn't finished yet, since Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections will be released in December. The highest-grossing movies of 2021 are a mix of one of the most revolutionary sci-fi films, a handful of MCU films, and some significant surprising movies.

No Time to Die ( USD 758 Million)

No Time To Die has been in production for almost a year. It has just been collecting dust and waiting to be released. But the wait was well worth it since the film is the ideal conclusion to Daniel Craig's term as James Bond and, in many respects, it is unlike any previous Bond film. Fans went to multiplexes to see how the five-movie narrative arc would conclude, resulting in a massive USD 758 million worldwide profit.

F9: The Fast Saga (USD 740 Million)

Again, if not for the global pandemic, F9 would have earned hundreds of millions of dollars more. But, happily, Universal chose not to postpone the film any further, despite the fact that it had already been delayed by a year, and instead gave the fans what they wanted. The studio was nonetheless able to earn more money than any other movie in the same scenario, largely thanks to how eager people were to see the team venture into space.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (USD 470 Million)

Let There Be Carnage is one of those films that split reviewers and fans, and the sequel delivered fans everything they liked about the first and more. The odd pair humour between Eddie and the symbiote was seized on by director Andy Serkis, and the CGI combat were on another level. And if one moment contributed USD 470 million more to the film's profit, it's the post-credits scene that introduces Venom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Godzilla vs. Kong (USD 467 Million)

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the year's greatest event films, with plenty of action, but no one knew whether it would be enough to entice people to leave their homes. It was one of the first films to be released in theatres once they reopened, and it was the film that studios used to determine how they should release their films. The end product was spectacular, and Godzilla vs. Kong accomplished something incredible. GVK earned USD 467 million despite the world's position, restrictions, and constraints.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (USD 432 Million)

It's a fantastic achievement that a totally unknown Marvel product to broad audiences was able to outperform Black Widow at the global box office. When it came to hype, the film marked the MCU's true comeback to the big screen, with viewers loving the martial arts action scenes and Chinese culture.

Eternals ( USD 384 Million)

Eternals has introduced an entirely new team of superheroes into the MCU. Yet another movie from the Marvel cinematic Universe, the movie has recorded earnings of USD 384 million on the Global Box Office.

Dune (USD 383 Million)

Dune's box office success might have gone any way. It follows multiple botched adaptations of the original material, as well as one of the oddest novel-to-movie adaptations. However, the film's surge of star power all but assured that it would be a major blockbuster. And, visually, the film is a cinematic classic, as well as one of the most magnificent sci-fi films in recent times.

Black Widow (USD 379 Million)

For a variety of reasons, the expectations for Black Widow were far greater than the actual product. She isn't just any obscure Marvel hero; she has already featured in seven MCU films. Disney, on the other hand, offered the picture a day-and-date release on Disney+. If Black Widow had been released only in theatres, it would have ranked far higher on the list of the year's highest-grossing films.

Free Guy ( USD 331 Million)

Ryan Reynolds plays a bank teller in the movie who realises he is a video game character. Twentieth Century Studios, the old Fox film company owned by Disney, produced the picture. It has recorded earning of USD 331 million on the Global Box Office.

A Quiet Place Part II (USD 297 Million)

A sequel to 2018's "A Quiet Place," which was a surprise box-office blockbuster with USD 297 million worldwide, focusing on a group of survivors after aliens who hunt by sound crash land on Earth.

ALSO READ:From House of Gucci to Shang Chi & Free Guy; THESE are the Best Hollywood Movies of the Year