‘Dunesday’: Robert Downey Jr and Timothée Chalamet Confirm Avengers Doomsday and Dune Part 3's Clash Name

After Barbenheimer, the next awaited Box Office romance between two films happens this Christmas, and here’s how Robert Downey Jr and Timothée Chalamet are taking it. Appearing at a special screening of the younger one’s sports movie Marty Supreme in Los Angeles on January 14 local time, the two stars showed how they believe in healthy competition. Speaking about coining a term for the theatrical clash of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3, they publicly confirmed that they’re in support of calling it ‘Dunesday.’

Dunesday comes into play as RDJ and Chalamet announce a joint term

According to a DEADLINE report, on Wednesday, the two actors sat down in LA to speak to a room full of people, where they addressed the highly talked-about clash between the two films. They seemed unbothered at first glance, but anyone can tell it’s a matter of concern on both sides, with major multiplexes possibly facing a similar dilemma.

Choosing to keep it aside instead and poking fun at having the same release dates, the Iron Man star showed how they saw the light side of things and said, “We both have films opening on December 18, and we decided to coin it… We’re thinking Dunesday.” As the audience members managed to respond with a chuckle, he added, “We’ll see if we’re still friends by then,” motioning to the Wonka actor in front of him, who smiled as well.

It’s not just the two stars but the whole world that is watching whether another box office takeover, much like what was seen back in 2023 when the Margot Robbie-led film Barbie and the Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer premiered on the same day, July 21. The clash only egged on viewers of both films to compete fiercely at the box office, allowing an even higher performance than anyone probably expected.

The two films managed to earn a whopping combined 2.5 billion USD worldwide. Similar bets are on for the awaited face-off between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part 3 on December 18, 2026, just in time for the Christmas holidays.

