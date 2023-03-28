Dungeons and Dragons star Chris Pine says he did not do stunts on his own, ‘I was taking walks on the beach’

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will soon hit the cinemas this week on March 31, 2023. Ahead of the big day, Chris Pine opened up about his thoughts on the movie during the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday. Talking to Marc Malkin of Variety, Pine talked about the upcoming adventure-quest movie and shared where he took his references from. Pine also opened up about the action in the film. Continue reading to know more.

Chris Pine on audience’s reaction to Dungeons and Dragons

Chris Pine revealed that he has watched Dungeons & Dragons with the audience more than many of his other films and that he loves the experience. The actor said that the audiences feel alive, they are in a great mood, and they want to talk about it. According to Pine, cinema, especially big-budget movies can make people feel alive and escape the unpleasant realities of the world and he feels like his upcoming movie does the same.

Talking about his character of Edgin Darvis in the movie, Chris Pine said, “There’s like a bit of the swashbuckler to this guy in this world, which I love. I’m an ‘80s baby. So all of my references were ‘80s.” The actor shared that his character is a mash-up of several popular films of the ‘80s like Goonies, NeverEnding Story, Indiana Jones, and Pirates.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

Furthermore, Pine said that he likes that the movie is honest and sweet. He reflected that being ‘sweet’ has got a bad reputation and that everything needs to be ‘cool’, and said that he is ‘over cool’. “I think cool is super boring. I want something that’s genuine,” he said.

Chris Pine on doing the stunts in Dungeons & Dragons

Pine also talked about the action he has done in the film, which he revealed, was not much, except for running. He candidly shared that while the stuntmen trained in martial arts, he had a great time walking at the beach, reading, and catching up on Netflix. “I don’t do any stunts in this film. Nothing. I have no action. All I do is run. Run away from shit,” Pine said. “All these poor schmucks had to do all this martial arts training on the weekends and I was taking walks on the beach. I was reading, caught up on my Netflix. I had a great time,” said Chris.

Dungeons and Dragons is an adaptation of the iconic fantasy game, and has been written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Chris Pine will star alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justin Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, and Daisy Head in the film.

