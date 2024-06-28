Dungeons & Dragons 2: Chris Pine Is Confident That A Sequel Might Happen,Despite Box Office Struggles

In the magical world of Dungeons & Dragons, where brave adventures embark on daring quests, actor Chris Pine holds onto hope. Pine is known for his role in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. He played the role of the cunning Edgin Darvis. The movie thrilled the audience but it didn’t work well at the box office.

Despite this, Chris Pine remains hopeful about a sequel. Let’s take a closer look at why Pine thinks so, and what are the possibilities of a sequel.

Chris Pine’s optimism for a sequel

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tells the story of a group of unlikely heroes. The heroes set out on a daring heist to retrieve an ancient treasure, only to face the wrath of an ancient cult. Recently, at the ACE Superhero Comic Cone, Chris shared that he believes that a sequel could still happen. He shared that he believes Hasbro, which owns the rights to the franchise, still sees potential in it.

Pine said, “Yeah, absolutely. Again this is inside baseball. The film did fine, but it didn’t do fine enough. That was the break in our business. For these films to do well, you have to make a billion which is a lot.” He also claimed that there’s a really good chance that they can make another one. There’s a good chance and if Hasbro could figure out a financial way to make it work, they can pull this off.

The box office struggles

Despite being based on a popular game and having a well-known cast, the film didn’t perform as expected at the box office. Fans and critics really liked the film. It had high scores on Rotten Tomatoes—91% from critics and 93% from the audiences. Despite this, the film didn’t perform as well as expected at the box office.

It earned around 208 million USD worldwide against a budget of approximately 150 million USD. Yes, these numbers aren’t terrible, but they are not enough to guarantee a sequel.

Challenges for the sequel

While neither Paramount nor Hasbro has officially announced a sequel, they haven’t ruled it out either. One of the main hurdles for a sequel is the budget. Paramount CEO Brian Robbins has mentioned that they need to find a way to reduce costs for a sequel. Making a high-quality fantasy film like Dungeons & Dragons requires significant funding. Moreover, to maintain a star-studded cast it is very important to have a hefty budget.

Interestingly, a related project—a live-action series for Paramount+ was recently canceled. The series was supposed to tie in with the movie but is now undergoing a creative overhaul. This shift could impact future Dungeons & Dragons projects including the potential sequel.

The star-studded cast and crew of Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was released on March 31, 2023. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directed it. Along with it, the movie featured a star-studded cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, and more.

Not only, Chris Pine is interested in returning, but other cast members are also keen on reprising their roles. Sophia Lillis, who played Doric has expressed her willingness to come back for a sequel. Repots say that directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein might also be on board.

