Dungeons & Dragons directors say Regé-Jean Page naturally exudes 'dignity & heroism' fit for the fantasy genre

In a recent interview, Dungeons & Dragons directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley teased how Regé-Jean Page's role allows the Bridgeton star "to show a full spectrum of his talent."

While Regé-Jean Page has kissed his Bridgerton beginnings goodbye, the 31-year-old actor has an exciting array of upcoming projects to get behind. Besides wrapping Russo Brothers' The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in Los Angeles, Regé has started filming Dungeons & Dragons, the film adaptation of the cherished role-playing game. In an interview with Variety, Page confessed that he wasn't a big D&D player before bagging the role.

Regé recalled listening to some D&D podcasts in his time while also playing "a ton of JRPGs [Japanese role-playing games]." Page also "played a ton of Diablo" when he was a teen and hence, he's "used to the fact that" he's playing "a paladin" as that's just what he does and he knows "what that means, to a degree." As he's watched his friends play Baldur's Gate, he feels he's "a second-generation Dungeons and Dragoner." For now, Regé has sought help from his friends to give him a D&D crash course while marvelling on how it's been a treat as an actor, learning on the job.

"There is nowhere better or bigger to learn new worlds from than D&D," Page stated. Regé revealed it was Dungeons & Dragons' script that attracted him to the project while predicting that the movie will be a "huge sigh of relief for Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere." Page noted that in a post-MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) world, there's been an elevation in genre storytelling and as per his estimation, Dungeons & Dragons steps up to and continues to raise the bar.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's [of Spider-Man Homecoming fame] directorial concept and tone details are not disclosed yet, especially since it's in the early days of shooting, but when asked if Regé will get to show off his comedy chops in Dungeons & Dragons, Jonathan teased, "[The role] allows him to show a full spectrum of his talent." On the other hand, John praised Page, saying, "He naturally exudes a sense of dignity and heroism that is fitting for the fantasy genre, and is perfect for the role we cast him in."

Moreover, Regé concluded, "It's a brilliant job. I'm literally paying my mortgage by fighting imaginary dragons."

Meanwhile, Dungeons & Dragons also stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong and Daisy Head.

