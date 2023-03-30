Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves review: Chris Pine brings his goofy side in not-so-nerdy adaptation

Plot

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on a popular game that you have probably heard about in Stranger Things or even played it. The story revolves around Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) who is a Harper, trying to help people. The movie starts with him and Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) trying to escape a prison. Edgin wants to meet his daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman) and find a resurrection tablet to bring his wife back. Now, on this journey, he realizes that a trusted friend Forge (Hugh Grant) has backstabbed him. Now to get back to his daughter who is in the castle with Forge and defeat a red wizard Sofina (Daisy Head). he has to form a team. This is where Simon (Justice Smith) enters. An old friend and amateur sorcerer. Along with him, they recruit Doric (Sophia Lillis), a shapeshifter who isn't very fond of humans. While they try to raid the castle, they have to get their hands on a unique helmet. This isn't possible without the help of Xenk (Regé-Jean Page) who knows every road and creek in this world. Will they be successful in getting Kira back? To know more you need to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

What's Hot?

If you love fantasy movies with a good storyline, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is the movie for you. From dragons to talking eagles to shapeshifters, this movie has it all. Chris Pine as Edgin is one funny guy. His comedic timing is everything and will make you giggle throughout. He makes several plans that also include backup plans just in case the first one fails. All he wants is to get back to his daughter and make sure she is safe. The good part is that you don't need to know the details about the game, D&D. You are in for a ride as the story smoothly transits you through the plotline.



One of the best parts of the movie was when the team go to the graveyard. They dig up the corpses to question them about the helmet. The struggle surely is real! Witnessing Chris being himself is a whole different kind of fun.

It surely is a family movie, which you can just walk into without expecting anything. It will surprise you with great visual effects and a team on a mission. You will leave the theatre with a joyful feeling.

What's not?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a movie that you can watch one time and forget about it. The characters and story are simple and to the point. This experience differs for someone who is aware of the game. For me, it was just a one-time watch that doesn't really leave a mark on you.

Performances:

Chris Pine definitely takes the lead in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. After his last appearance in a villainous role in Don't Worry Darling, this film brings a whole different version of him. It is what he is known for. The comedic timing along with a pinch of emotions, he does it all.



Michelle Rodriguez and her action scene are class apart. She surely knows how to drop a punch. The movie showed her own little arc and the reason why she is the way she is.

After making people drool over him in Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page did not fail to keep the promise. His know-it-all attitude along with his fighting skills made him the perfect choice for Xenk.

Final Verdict

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will surely make you giggle but in the bigger picture, it is just a movie you just walk into without any thoughts. The storyline is way too simple and the jokes land perfectly but you wouldn't want another movie like this. The villain which appears to be powerful is defeated easily. In short, you can watch this movie if you have time to spare. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will release on March 31, so plan your weekend and enjoy!



