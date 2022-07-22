Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer: Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page set off on a fun action adventure

Comic-Con 2022 kicked off in San Diego on July 21 and among the first major announcements and reveals at the event happened to be the trailer of Paramount's Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Following the appearance of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant at the Comic-Con panel, the film's clip was released.

The first trailer of the film showcases an exciting journey for the film's characters as they accidentally unleash evil during their unlikely adventure. The film's official plot reads, "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people." The film brings to life one of the biggest fantasy adventure games to the big screen.

The film's cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant. In the trailer, each of the cast member gets their moment to shine and while the Bridgerton star gets a tad less screen time, we bet he will be seen pulling off some mean action sequences in the film. Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez's camaraderie looks impressive whereas it's also delightful to see Hugh Grant take on an interesting role in a fantasy film. The film looks like a good combination of hilarious exchanges and action sequences as well.

Check out the trailer here:

Dungeons & Dragons was previously adapted to theatres in 2000 in a film starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and Thora Birch. As for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the film is slated for release on March 3, 2023.

