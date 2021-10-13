Dunkirk to The Dark Knight Rises: Check out 5 action packed movies of Venom 2 actor Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy has been one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood ever since we witnessed him as Eames in the popular blockbuster movie Inception. He has been associated with major franchises and has taken some of the most interesting roles in movies including Dunkirk, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Locke among others. The actor didn’t only restrict himself to the cinemas but has also been associated with musicals and television shows.

Hardy’s epic transformations for every role has always been well appreciated. His physique and appearance for every other character that he has played onscreen have given the audience a taste of how chiselled he can be as a professional actor. His movies range from commercial to critical, and Hardy has managed to shine in each one of them, or at least, bring something new to the plate with every new character.

As Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit the theatres on October 14, fans would be able to witness Hardy’s Eddie Brock once again. Like every MCU movie, the upcoming Venom film too, promises action-packed sequences, and an epic clash between Tom Hardy’s Venom and Woody Harrelson’s Carnage.

However, before that happens, let us take a look at some of Tom Hardy’s other action-packed movies which must be on our watchlist about now:

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

We don’t talk enough about Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises! The actor portrays the role of Bane, the villain, who manages to challenge Batman aka Bruce Wayne. Despite having low screentime, The Dark Knight Rises fans have witnessed Hardy’s epic physical transformation. Bane’s final fight with Batman and his change into a combat robot was a cherry on top of the cake, as his aggressiveness stood out the most in the movie, well, of course, barring Christian Bale’s epic expressions as the Batman.

Legend (2015)

Tom Hardy plays the roles of Reggie and Ronald, the Kray twins who are associated with the underworld. Hardy’s epic fight scenes as the two gangsters have definitely elevated this Martin Scorsese drama.

Hardy plays the twins with perfection, and not for once do we feel that the same actor is playing the two roles, as he manages to keep them apart at all times. To add to that, the action sequences in Legend show Hardy’s immense effort and hard work.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

“I am the one who runs from both the living and the dead. Hunted by scavengers. Haunted by those I could not protect. So I exist in this Wasteland. A man reduced to a single instinct: survive.” - Tom Hardy as Max in Mad Max: Fury Road.

While being haunted by the loved ones whom he failed to protect, Tom Hardy’s Max sets out to fend for himself in a dystopian setting. Despite having a low number of lines in the movie, we can still get a glimpse of his terrific acting as the titular character, who manages to create his own identity instead of the shortcomings.

Dunkirk (2017)

Tom Hardy’s role as fighter pilot Farrier truly shines throughout the movie and leaves the audience stunned towards the end. For the unversed, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is a war thriller during World War II, when the Axis Powers (Germany, Italy and Japan) went up against the allied forces (France, Great Britain, United States, and China to some extent).

The majority of the movie shows Farrier’s face covered with a mask, however, when his plane lands safely towards the end, the audience is left to interpret whether Hardy’s fighter pilot passed away while completing their mission, or lived to tell the story.

Venom (2018)

Venom truly has to be one of the best Tom Hardy movies there is. Although playing the role of a complex anti-hero, Hardy makes sure to not just perfect the action sequences which he usually carries out as the parasite Venom, but also put the very best expressions during his parts as human Eddie Brock.

What we can absolutely appreciate about Tom Hardy’s Venom is how he successfully managed to balance out the two different roles, one as the human and the other as the parasite. Hardy’s Venom and Brock also have some hilarious scenes with each other, where we often find Brock apologizing for his irrational behaviour as Venom decides to ruin his plans with other human beings!

Overall, Venom is a visual treat for every Tom Hardy fan there is.

