Dustin Lynch Shuts Down Rumors About Dating Lindsay Hubbard; Says ‘We’re Just Friends’

Dustin Lynch claps down the rumors of dating the Summer House actress Lindsay Hubbard. In a conversation with US Weekly, the singer revealed that the pair are just friends and nothing beyond. Lynch shared that while he has found a good friend in Hubbard, he is still hunting for a person to date.

The Cowboys and Angels singer got candid with the entertainment portal ahead of hosting the Dustin Lynch Pool Situation party at the Nashville Hotel for the CMA Fest.

What did Dustin Lynch say about getting linked up with Lindsay Hubbard?

In his conversation with the entertainment outlet, the singer shared that he is happy to be just friends with Lindsay Hubbard. Lynch claimed, “I mean, rumors get started. We’ve been through years of this stuff.”

He further added, "We’re great friends. I’m so pumped. She’s got a house here [in Nashville] now that’s doing great. She’s making some new friends here in town. I haven’t been in the Bravo world ever, but to see what that fan base is like is intense. You [open] a whole new can of worms. I’m telling you…[I’m] talking about a big can of worms.”

Moreover, the Small Town Boy singer shared that he “is not afraid of dating.” He has not yet found his Mrs. Right. Speaking of dating, Lynch added, “I love [being able] to do a lot of fun events [with a partner], and [having] a plus one that you can trust is a very important thing.”

Dusting continued, “And I miss that, so I’m on the hunt. I would love to have a consistent date for those things.”

What sparked the dating rumors between Dustin Lynch and Lindsay Hubbard?

The dating rumors between Lindsay and Lynch began in November last year, months after Hubbard’s fiance called off their wedding in August. The heated argument between the reality TV star and her ex grabbed the eyeballs of the audience in season 8 of the show.

Soon after her breakup, Hubbard and Lynch seemed to have gotten close and flirtatious, which made the fans wonder if something was brewing between the two. However, a source close to the pair also claimed the rumors were false.

