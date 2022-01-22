Dwayne Johnson ADMITS training for upcoming movie Black Adams was 'most arduous' of his life

Dwayne Johnson states that the training he performed to prepare for Black Adam was the most difficult he's ever done. Johnson is one of today's most bankable and well-known performers, having acted in films such as Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, San Andreas, and many editions of the Fast and Furious series.

Johnson's appearance in a superhero film seemed unavoidable given his amazing physique, WWE experience, and larger-than-life character. For those unversed, Johnson will make his DCEU debut in Black Adam, a film based on the comic book character of the same name. The narrative of the film is being kept under wraps for the time being, but Johnson has continued to tease the character's great power and violence in numerous social media postings. Johnson has even gone so far as to predict an eventual clash between Black Adam and Superman in the future.

However, Johnson explains in a recent interview with Men's Journal the lengths he went to in order to attain his physique for the film. According to Johnson, preparing for Black Adam included committing to the most rigorous training schedule of his life. He said as per Screenrant, “The training we did for this movie was the most arduous I’ve ever done in my life. I promise you this: The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.”

Although Johnson was already well-known for his physical size, his latest statements indicate that the next film would take things to a whole new level. With a summer release date set, it won't be long until fans see another teaser for Black Adam, one that focuses more on Johnson's character and his tremendous physical performance.