Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock shares an adorable picture with daughter Jasmine on Women's Day; Check it out

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock shared an adorable picture with daughter Jasmine on Women's Day. Check it out.

The Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock shared an adorable picture with daughter Jasmine on Women's Day. The Jumanji: The Next Level star Dwayne Johnson captioned his Instagram post stating, "Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day." The actor who also featured in the film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle took a selfie with his little daughter Jasmine. The fans and film audiences are delighted to see the latest picture of The Rock along with his little daughter. Recently, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor Dwayne Johnson shared a post as his film Jumanji: The Next Level as the film had a brilliant run at the global box office.

The film reportedly was in the top 10 at the worldwide box office even after two and a half months. The actor took to his Instagram account to thank all his fans and audience members who made the film a success. The highly appreciated film, Jumanji: The Next Level featured Nick Jonas and Kevin Hart in key roles.

Check out the post by Dwayne Johnson:

The San Andreas actor Dwayne Johnson also featured in films like Baywatch, Rampage and Central Intelligence. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting to see the Hollywood star on the big screen. Dwayne Johnson's film, Jumanji: The Next Level has set the bar very high and the fans are expecting to see the Hollywood actor in a super hit film. Dwayne Johnson's latest picture with daughter Jasmine is surely winning everyone's heart.

(ALSO READ: Jumanji: The Next Level: Dwayne Johnson thanks his fans for the film's spectacular box office performance)

Credits :instagram

Read More