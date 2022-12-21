Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock REVEALS Black Adam's future in James Gunn-led DCEU; 5 Things to Know

In the past few weeks - ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took up the leadership of DC Studios - the DC Extended Universe has been shaken to its very core! From Henry Cavill's highly-awaited Superman return being shockingly shelved to Gal Gadot starrer and Patty Jenkins' directorial Wonder Woman 3 being astonishingly put on the back burner, DCEU fans are considerably puzzled over James and Peter's vision for the new DCEU. Now, Dwayne Johnson is giving a major update on the future of Black Adam, and it's sad news for ardent fans of the superhero. In a letter posted on Twitter, The Rock revealed...

Black Adam will not be in the "first chapter" of new DCEU storytelling

Penning a heartfelt letter to his fans, Dwayne Johnson began, "My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling." Interestingly, there were talks of potential Black Adam projects in the works, especially with the epic post-credits scene which teased a Black Adam/Teth-Adam vs. Superman/Clark Kent showdown in the future. Alas, with Henry Cavill out and The Rock's Black Adam's future up in the air, this dream battle will, alas, continue to remain a dream.

Black Adam's story, though, isn't over just yet...

While Black Adam is excluded from Chapter 1 of the new DCEU, there's still hope for the superhero to be a part of the narrative, eventually: "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters." Dwayne Johnson's revelation means, while the wait game may be long, Black Adam fans may, in fact, get to see the superhero back in the distant DCEU future. When that is, only time will tell!

Dwayne Johnson wants DC (and Marvel!) to WIN BIG

The Rock then went on to speak about his friendship with James Gunn, possibly signifying that there's no bad blood when it came to the tough decision being made regarding Black Adam's future in the new DCEU. Notably, Dwayne didn't just root for DC to win big with their second innings, Johnson also showed his support for Marvel with its extravagant MCU: "James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG."

Dwayne Johnson acknowledges James Gunn and DC leadership's "creative lens"

While the Black Adam news may be upsetting for many, particularly The Rock, the actor looked at the sudden change of events positively, even acknowledging James Gunn and DC's "creative" vision for the new DCEU: "You guys know me, and I have very thick skin - and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens."

Dwayne Johnson will "ALWAYS LISTEN" to "very passionate and vocal" Black Adam fans

On a concluding note, The Rock stated that he's very proud of Black Adam and will always be tremendously gratified by the diehard fans' reaction to his superhero movie: "After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great. To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans - I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month - now we all need some Teremana! Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families! DJ" Johnson's tweet also included the simple caption: "Black Adam," with the trademark lightning emoji.

Replying to a few comments about Black Adam's future in the new DCEU, Dwayne Johnson shared some more thoughts about the bittersweet update. When @gracerandolph praised The Rock, tweeting, "Nicely handled #BlackAdam," Dwayne tweeted back, "Thank you Grace. Appreciate you. Gave it a shot. Win some, lose some." Moreover, @AndyBehbakht showered praises upon Black Adam for its representation, tweeting, "I stand by what I've been saying for months, #BlackAdam made me feel so empowered as a Middle-Eastern, especially this year. I can never thank @TheRock & everyone involved for making this one of the most powerful superhero stories of all time for me," Johnson tweeted back, "An honor to read this and privilege to have a small part in your culture/DNA empowerment. It's a big deal brother. Thank you for sharing."

Check out Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's letter on Black Adam's future in the new DCEU below: