Dwayne Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions Join Hands With Disney To Develop Various Future Projects, Sign First Look Deal

Disney officially welcomes The Rock.

Film and TV content company Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia has signed a first-look agreement with Walt Disney Company. It means the firm can produce flicks for cinemas as well as streaming ones.

What deal did Dwayne Johnson and Danny Garcia sign with Disney?

According to Variety, this partnership will extend beyond film projects featuring the Black Adam actor. It will also involve other developments. There are no specifics about this partnership yet but it is a multi-year deal that allows Seven Bucks company to partner with all of Disney departments including parks, sports services, and cruises.

While Seven Bucks has typically made films in conjunction with multiple studios over the past 12 years, its relationship with Disney goes back much further than that. Such notable collaborations include Jungle Cruise, a movie adaptation featuring The Rock himself and Emily Blunt, along with two seasons of Behind the Attraction on Disney+.

Seven Bucks has emerged as a prolific producer of content across emerging technologies, television, film, and digital networks. Among its productions, many featuring Johnson himself have grossed a total of 4.6 billion USD worldwide including Black Adam and aforementioned, Jungle Cruise.

Seven Bucks Productions co-founder Dwayne The Rock Johnson's latest projects

In November, Dwayne will reprise his role as Maui in Moana 2 –the sequel of Oscar-nominated 2016 animated feature film. The trailer of this follow-up broke the record for any animation trailer from Disney ever viewed online within twenty-four hours, reaching one hundred seventy-eight million views.

Meanwhile, a live-action remake of Moana is planned for release in summer 2026. As such, he will be playing Maui in the live-action movie and also acting as a producer. Dwayne Johnson's other upcoming movie line-up includes The Smashing Machine, Fast X: Part 2, as well as Chris Evans co-starrer Red One to be released in November.

