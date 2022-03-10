Dwayne Johnson ANNOUNCES new release dates for Black Adam and DC League of Super Pets: WATCH

Dwayne Johnson's next major projects, Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets, will be released in cinemas later than expected, the Rock stated on Instagram. Fans of the DCEU will have to wait until October 21 to watch the anti-hero in action; but, on July 29, viewers will be able to see him voice Superman's dog.

The reason for the delays in both projects is unknown, but it is not unexpected that the animated project has taken over the spot that Black Adam originally held. Johnson produces both projects under his Seven Bucks Productions label, which he co-owns with longtime collaborator Dany Garcia. Despite the change in scheduling, the highly anticipated DCEU picture will still come before the remainder of the DC film slate, including the Ezra Miller-led Flash feature and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

As per Collider, aside from the anti-hero himself, the Justice League of America, which includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, will make their big-screen debuts in Black Adam. Meanwhile, DC League of Super-Pets, which was first announced in 2018, gained traction with Johnson attached, accumulating a star-studded ensemble in the process. Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Keanu Reeves as Batman, John Krasinski as Superman, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna join him.

DC League of Super-Pets arrives on the big-screen on July 29, while Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.