Dwayne Johnson buys sprawling 18,000 sq ft Beverly Park mansion for a staggering USD 27.8 million.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock spent $27.8 million for the lavish mansion in Beverly Park which houses a world-class gym, a full-size tennis court and a movie theater among other amenities.

Dwayne Johnson has a brand new address! The Rock has broken his bank account (or not) for a lavish, sprawling mansion as he recently bought it from comedian Paul Reiser. While the dizzying figure will make your jaws drop, the property is located in one of the most upscale and exclusive areas of Beverly Park, Los Angeles. Dwayne spent a staggering $27.8 million for the lavish estate in Beverly Park, which sits high in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

At $27.8 million, The Rock has got amenities one could only imagine in a dream home. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the massive 18,000 square feet home comes with a Mediterranean-style compound, the main mansion and a spacious 2,500-square-foot guesthouse.

It gets better inside the property, as Dwayne and his family will have access to a world-class gym, a full-size tennis court, an at-home baseball diamond, an elevator, movie theater, a music studio as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools. The property is stunning as it is scattered with a dozens of olive trees.

That's not all, Dwayne will have other high profile celebrities as his neighbours which include Denzel Washington, Sly Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofía Vergara.

The property was on sale earlier this year for $30 million but The Rock $2 million and grabbed it off the real estate market. The mansion was originally built in 1993 by rocker Alex Van Halen.

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter

