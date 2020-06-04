Dwayne Johnson calls out US President Donald Trump amid Black Lives Matter movement; Asks 'Who is our leader?'

Dwayne Johnson stands for the Black Lives Matter movement and calls out US President Donald Trump for not listening to people.

Dwayne Johnson has also added himself in the list of celebrities standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. After George Floyd was harassed by four policemen and one of them kneeled down on his neck which resulted in his death, protests are raging across the US with millions of people on the streets revolting against the injustice done towards the African-American community. Many stars such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Cardi B, and others have raised their voice against the racial discrimination and now Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson too has joined the cause.

After Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B, Dwayne Johnson has also called out US President Donald Trump on social media. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video of himself saying that the country needs better leadership during this time of civil unrest. "Where are you? Where is our leader?" he asked. "Where is our leader at this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain with its arms out, just wanting to be heard?" Dwayne Johnson added.

Even though Dwayne Johnson did not make a direct reference to Donald Trump but it was quite evident that he is directing at the US President. "Where is our compassionate leader who’s going to step up to our country who’s down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, ‘You stand up, stand up with me because I got you," Dwayne continued.

"I’ll tell you what, we’re here. We’re all here. The process to change has already begun. You can feel it across our country. Change is happening. It’s going to take time. We’re going to get beat up. We’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun," he concluded.

