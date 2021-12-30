Dwayne Johnson calls Vin Diesel's post asking him to return for Fast and Furious finale 'manipulative'

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are not seeing eye to eye and it looks like The Rock has made his mind when it comes to not returning to the Fast and Furious franchise. After Vin Diesel recently shared a post publicly asking him to return for the finale, Johnson in a recent interview with CNN called Vin's request an "example of his manipulation."

Dwayne Johnson is once again setting the record straight that he has no plans to return for Fast and Furious' upcoming finale film and he discussed the same while speaking to CNN in an interview where he looked back on his year. Addressing Diesel's Instagram post that sent out a direct message for Dwayne, the actor responded by saying, "I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

The Jungle Cruise star further termed Diesel's attempt of calling for his return via an Instagram post "an example of his manipulation." Johnson also maintained that he did not appreciate Vin for bringing up his children and also late actor Paul Walker's death in the post. Dwayne further added how Vin's public post has muddied the waters and changed things for how he wanted to leave the franchise with "grace and gratitude."

While clarifying that he will not be returning to the action franchise. The actor did wish luck and success to the cast ahead of the franchise's finale instalments.

