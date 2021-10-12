Dwayne Johnson clears the air about his infamous feud with Fast Five costar Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson has recently discussed his public feud with Fast Five costar Vin Diesel. While speaking to Vanity Fair, the star, 49, opened up on speculations surrounding his relationship with Diesel and his now-deleted Instagram post where he called the latter out during the filming of their movie.

The post read, “When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of the scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you’re right.” Despite instantly deleting the post, some of his fans could figure out that something was wrong between Johnson and Diesel. “#ZeroToleranceForCandyA**es,” Dwayne had penned as a closing caption to his post. While reflecting upon the same during his interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson revealed that “nothing specific” had happened as it was “the same old s*t.”

“It caused a firestorm,” Johnson said, adding that crew members from the movie later thanked him quietly for standing up. “It wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that,” Johnson opened up, referring to his infamous post about Diesel. Regretting making the feud ‘public’, the Jungle Cruise actor added that his post went against his ethics. “Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. I take of that kind of bulls**t away from the public. They don’t need to know that.”

The actor revealed to have had a “meeting of clarity” with Vin Diesel where they had a “good chat”. After the meeting, as Johnson noted, it became “crystal clear” to him that Diesel and he were “two ends of the spectrum.”

