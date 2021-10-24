Dwayne Johnson clears the air over running for President: I don’t know the first thing about politics

Dwayne Johnson has opened up on his political aspirations and why he hasn't run for President yet. Revealing his doubts about the said topic, Johnson admitted that he doesn't feel he would be the right person for the job. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared his take on why he doesn't seem the right fit to run a nation.

"Conversations always swirl when it comes to me running for POTUS one day. The latest poll showed that 46% of Americans would support me running for President," The Rock penned. Mentioning his Vanity Fair interview, Johnson shared that 46% of Americans supporting him for the cause seemed overwhelming to him. "But at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I care deeply about our country. And I care about every fucking American who bleeds red — and that’s all of them. There’s no delusion here," he added. Stating that despite having "leadership qualities," he isn't a "great Presidential candidate."

"I’m not a politician so I don’t care what side of the street you live on or what side of the aisle you sit on," Johnson mentioned. The Jungle Cruise actor also shared some "core values" with his fans that according to him, are necessary to be followed. "Work hard, take care of your family, be kind to people, take pride in your name, take pride in your own two hands, be inclusive and respect EVERYONE and don’t be full of s**t," he penned.

"I'm not a politician, but that's the truth," Johnson reiterated.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson REACTS to fans comparing him with lookalike police officer; Actor jokes the cop is ‘way cooler’