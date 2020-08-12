Dwayne Johnson crowned Forbes' highest paid actor of 2020; Akshay Kumar lone Bollywood star on the list

Dwayne Johnson held on to the top spot of Forbes' highest-paid actor of 2020 for the second consecutive year. The actor beat Ryan Reynolds and Ben Affleck for the top spot. Akshay Kumar became the only Bollywood star on the list.

Forbes has released the top ten highest-paid actors of 2020 and Dwayne Johnson has topped it again. The Black Adam star held the top spot for the second consecutive year. The international publication reveals that the Jumanji: The Next Level star holds the top spot with a whopping $87.5 million. The wrestler-turned-actor received a cheque of $23.5 million from his Netflix alone. The actor stars in Red Notice, opposite Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Dwayne also received monetary success from Project Rock, his Under Armour clothing line.

While Johnson held the top spot, his co-star aka Deadpool actor Reynolds sat on the second spot with $71.5 million. The actor earned more than $20 million per piece for Six Underground and Red Notice. Netflix's golden boy has another movie with the streaming platform in the making.

Mark Wahlberg stands on the third spot with $58 million while Justice League star Ben Affleck stands on the fourth spot with $55 million in earnings courtesy The Way Back and Netflix’s The Last Thing He Wanted. Vin Diesel caps off the top five spots with $54 million. The earning comes despite his anticipated summer blockbuster Fast & Furious 9 was delayed to 2021. stood at the sixth spot, becoming the only Bollywood star on the list, with $48.5 million. The actor has a slew of projects in the making.

Check out the complete list below:

Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

Mark Wahlberg – $58 million

Ben Affleck – $55 million

Vin Diesel – $54 million

– $48.5 million

Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million

Will Smith – $44.5 million

Adam Sandler – $41 million

Jackie Chan – $40 million

