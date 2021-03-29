Dwayne Johnson demands recount after Prince William wins World’s Sexiest Bald Man; Stanley Tucci pokes

After Prince William won the title of World’s Sexiest Bald Man, Stanley Tucci and Dwayne Johnson took to social media to poke fun at the contest.

Prince William recently won the title of the World’s Sexiest Bald Man! And other contenders on the list like Stanley Tucci and Dwayne Johnson are reacting to the news. For the unversed, The Sun recently announced that Prince William won the title, which is based on the amount of times “sexy” was mentioned for each celebrity on the Internet. Stanley didn’t even make the Top 10! Shortly, after the announcement was made, Stanley and Dwayne both took to social media to react to the news.

“Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices,” Stanley wrote on Instagram along with a collage of bald celebrities, including himself, Dwayne, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Patrick Stewart, and Tilda Swinton as her bald character The Ancient One from Doctor Strange. Over on his Twitter, Dwayne was downright shocked that Larry David didn’t win the title. “How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a ulse?!?!#demandingrecount,” Dwayne wrote along with ballot checkmark emoji and smiley face emoji.

Back in October 2020, Stanley Tucci made headlines for revealing an interesting fact about The Devil Wears Prada! The 59-year-old actor made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (October 27) and opened up about his experience behind the hit fashion film: “I’ll be honest about The Devil Wears Prada, they were already shooting and then they cast me. I was the last person to be cast in the film. But also with Julie & Julia, I was doing The Lovely Bones and just prior to doing that Meryl [Streep] had asked me, ‘Would you be interested, would you do this role?’ Of course, I always loved Julia Child, I love food, I’m food-obsessed. When she asked me, I said, ‘Yeah.’ What do you say, no? ‘No, I’m not going to work with you and Nora.’ So, yeah, of course, I did it and it just was one of the happiest experiences ever.”

