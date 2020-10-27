Dwayne Johnson describes his blood as 'Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan' after he tastes it following a wound

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and shared a video to reveal he was bruised during a workout session. During the video, he tasted his blood and described it.

In his latest gym video, Dwayne Johnson revealed he had hurt himself. The actor, who is currently filming for Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, revealed he was working out when he injured himself. The Rock took to Instagram and revealed that he suffered a cut which needed stitches. The wrestler-turned-actor shared a video to give a closer look at the blood dripping down from the would and in the process took a dab of his blood to taste it.

"Sometimes, well oftentimes, things get intense here in the iron paradise. But we ain't playing tiddlywinks and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes. You get lumped up every once in a while and things happen," he said before he took a swipe at the blood and tasted it. "That's good," he remarked.

He shared the video with the caption, "We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes - it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense." He explained, "Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set - I got lumped up and need stitches."

"Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later - rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce," he joked before he signed off with some motivation for his fans. Check out the video below:

