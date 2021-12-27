Dwayne Johnson & Drake share sweet Christmas videos; Actor gets a makeover while rapper chills with the ‘gang’

The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is getting a makeover for Christmas! The Jungle Cruise star recently took to Instagram and shared a video of himself, heading for a holiday workout. The Junge Cruise alum however is interrupted by his daughter, who wanted to give him a makeover. In the adorable video, The Rock’s daughter tells her dad, “Close your eyes.” As she applies eyeshadow, Dwayne asks, “Is it supposed to jab in my eye like that or…” Adding, Well I don’t know how it looks, but it sure feels really amazing.” If you didn't know, Dwayne married his wife, Lauren Hashian, in 2019. Dwayne and Lauren have 3 children together, Simone, Jasmine and Tiana.

Over the holiday season, even Drake is spending some much-needed time with his son. The 35-year-old rap star took to Instagram on Christmas Eve and shared a clip of Adonis and another young boy tackling him while the group lounged at home. “Merry Christmas From The Gang,” Drake captioned the cute video.

If you didn't know, Drake and model Sophie Brussaux (now ex) welcomed their son–Adonis in October 2017, the 3-year-old made his social media debut more than two years later. The couple kept Adonis a secret for almost a year, with Drake revealing the reason they kept him away from the limelight in June the following year.

Many other celebrities have been marking the holiday season with their families.

The Beckhams, Hillary Duff, Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney and others. How did you celebrate Christmas? Tell us in the comments below.

