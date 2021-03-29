Dwayne Johnson drops a MAJOR Black Adam surprise; Reveals the film will release on THIS date

Dwayne Johnson made a big announcement as he revealed the release date of his DC film Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson dropped a major Black Adam news for his fans at the NCAA tournament game. The actor unveiled the release date for his DC superhero movie. While it was known that the film will release in 2022, Johnson has now revealed that the film will be releasing on July 29, 2022. Johnson shared a video on his social media account sharing a video that showcased the release date on the digital screens in NYC’s Times Square. In the TBS spot, Johnson was seen saying, “The Hierarchy of Power in the DC Universe is About to Change,” via Deadline.

Apart from Johnson, the film also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate. Sharing a video of Black Adam's release date announcement, the actor wrote, "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself."

The last major update on Black Adam was the announcement of Pierce Brosnan coming on board as Dr. Fate. Black Adam is being directed by. Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson opposite Emily Blunt in Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise. Black Adam will mark Johnson's first superhero outing. Apart from Black Adam, DC has other releases lined up in 2022 including The Flash and Aquaman 2.

Previously, Black Adam was initially scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021. Although given the COVID-19 pandemic, the date was pushed back as delays hit the film's shooting schedule. While fans will have to wait a little longer to see Johnson as Black Adam, the new release date certainly has fans looking forward to 2022 eagerly now.

