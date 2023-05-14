Dwayne Johnson experienced several episodes of depression; The Black Adam gets candid on podcast

‘Just because you are strong from the outside doesn't mean you can't break from the inside.’ Dwayne Johnson, who is known as ‘The Rock,’ recently spoke out about his experiences with depression he has faced throughout his life, dating back to his undergraduate days.

The Black Adam actor said on The Pivot podcast that he first struggled with depression when a student at the University of Miami, where he injured his shoulder and was unable to play on the football team.

‘The Rock’ opened up in detail about his battle with depression.

"I didn't want to go to school," he confessed. "I was prepared to depart. I dropped out of school. I did not take any midterms and simply departed. But the funny part was that I had no idea what it was at the time. I had no idea what mental health was. I had no idea what depression was. I simply knew I didn't want to be there, that I wasn't going to any team meetings, that I wasn't engaging in anything."

ALSO READ: Who is Lily-Rose Depp's girlfriend 070 shake? 5 things to know about the female rapper

The Moana voice actor added that he couldn't work out because of his injury, which made his situation much more difficult as an athlete.

"I had no idea what it was," he added. "A few years later, around 2017, I went through a little bit." I knew what it was at the time, and thankfully, I had some friends I could rely on and say, 'You know, I'm feeling a bit unsteady today. There's a little battle going on. 'I'm seeing grey rather than blue.'

During his periods of despair, the actor described his three children and "being a girl dad" as his "saving grace," adding, "You look at them, and you realize, 'Well, I mean, really, this is what it's all about.”

Johnson also stated that he tries to be grateful in his life and look for the bright things, which has helped him overcome his mental health issues.

The Red Notice star spoke on his depression and how he has created emotional coping mechanisms to help him manage it over the years in an Instagram post published with the podcast episode, stressing that he was unaware of the existence of mental health issues for a long time.

"As males, we didn't discuss it. We just kept our heads down and got the job done." It wasn't healthy, but it was all we knew," he wrote. "If your version of mental wellness is deteriorating into mental hell-ness, the most important thing you can do is talk to someone." You can't mend anything if you hold the anguish within. Your superpower is having the guts to talk to someone. Two of my friends committed suicide. Speak with someone. Regardless of how you feel, you are never alone."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2023: Will the event be postponed due to the writer's strike?