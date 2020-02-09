Dwayne Johnson fights back tears to deliver an emotional eulogy at father Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson's funeral

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share a video of his eulogy he delivered at his father Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson's funeral. The Rock fought back his tears as he spoke about the renowned wrestler.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is remembering his father. The WWE-turned-actor lost his father, renowned wrestler Rocky 'Soul Man' Johnson, last month. The Fast & Furious star took to Instagram and shared the video of his eulogy from the funeral that took place last month. Visibly emotional, The Rock is seen fighting his tears a few moments before he began the tribute to his father. The actor shared the video with the caption admitting that his father “lived a full and meaningful life."

In the video, Johnson junior highlights the impact his father has left. He said, that people like his father “do things that have never been done, but impactful things, and things that actually move the needle in an industry. And he did that.” He also pointed out that Rocky broke into the pro wrestling arena when “racial tension and divide was very strong,” adding his decision to fight in front of an “all-white audience” changed attitudes and behaviors.

He ended his emotional eulogy by saying, “I’ll see you down the road, Soul Man.” The actor shared the ten-minute long video on Instagram with a letter addressing his father. He wrote, "You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could - given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot."

"To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son," he ended his note.

I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again #restinlovehttps://t.co/YjoQusbNcV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 8, 2020

Several wrestling icons, including Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart and Ric Flair, were present at the funeral.

