Dwayne Johnson flaunts his chiselled body as he trains for Black Adam; See PHOTOS

Dwayne Johnson has revealed first training photo for Black Adam and is looking ripped and ready to play the DC character. Check out the photos.

The fans are finally getting a Black Adam movie and the character is being brought to lie by Dwayne The Rock Johnson. And now, the actor is getting into shape and is training to be the much anticipated DC villain fan have waiting to see on the big screens. In his latest Instagram post, Rock shared a series of photos of him in full-on training mode. While the wrestler-turned-actor is always in the best shape, he is taking the gym training to another level to gear up for his upcoming film.

“New era. #dcuniverse #blackadam @jonbrandoncruz Shooting starts this summer,” The Rock wrote in the captions alongside the pictures. With veins popping out of his arms and forehead, the photos feature the actors lifting heavyweights in a gym. Before posting the gyms snaps, the actor also posted an animated video featuring the movie's poster in which the DC villain can be seen hovering mid-air, over a destroyed building, before saying "Shazam" and shooting off into the sky.

“So it begins. Kickin’ off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one’s in my blood. Thanks to my guys @bosslogic @veliokulan for this bad a** animation. The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. #NewEra #BlackAdam Shooting begins this summer,” he wrote in the caption. Back in November, the actor shared a still fromt eh same animated posted and in the caption mentioned that he always dreamed of playing this character on screen.

“As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.,” he wrote in the caption.

He further noted down all the qualities that the comic book character possesses. “BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM,” he concluded the post. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2021.

