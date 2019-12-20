Dwayne Johnson gets in the festive spirit and shares throwback picture of his first Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and Dwayne Johnson is already feeling the festive vibes. Earlier today, the Rock treated his fans with an adorable Christmas throwback post on Instagram. The actor shared a picture featuring a 7-month-old Dwayne, dressed in a red and white jumpsuit and a cute little Santa hat, celebrating his first Christmas. “My first Christmas at 7 months old. Hayward, CA. 5 months later I hit puberty. It was a good Christmas, my friends,” he captioned the post.

In the picture, baby Rock can be seen crawling in from of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The actor has always been expressive about his love for holidays and festivals and never tries to hide his excitement. Last year on Christmas, in a grand gesture, Dwayne bought his mother a brand new home. He took to her Instagram and posted the video of the heartwarming moment when she discovered her gift. Johnson captioned it as, “This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas".

This year, he had bigger plans. Taking his passion for this season to a whole new level, the actor announced his entry into the ice cream business with his very own holiday ice cream line. In collaboration with a Portland-based ice-cream brand, the actor created exclusive holiday-themed Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack. The hilariously titled flavours include “I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus” and “The Rock'n Around the Christmas Tree.” He introduced the flavours via a 6-minute long Instagram post.