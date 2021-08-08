Dwayne Johnson gets REAL about his bathing habits after multiple celebs confessed they don’t bathe often

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock recently got candid about his hygiene habits after several fellow Hollywood stars recently confessed (and shocked their fans) from the lack of theirs. The Jumanji star, 49, took to Twitter and cleared the air about how often he showers after a fan said that she and her co-workers decided that Dwayne “can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones.”

Dwayne confirmed the claim and even mentioned how many times he showers! “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower,” Dwayne tweeted.

If you missed it, this confession came in the wake of several celebrities claiming that they don’t bathe often, or bathe their kids often. Previously, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard all said that they don’t bathe regularly. Following this, even Jake Gyllenhaal confessed that he’s not a fan of bathing. ​​While speaking with Vanity Fair, Jake was asked if there’s “anything revelatory” about his “shower ritual.”

Jake responded, “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me. More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

