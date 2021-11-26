Dwayne Johnson gifts his custom truck to a navy veteran on Thanksgiving; Latter burst into tears; Watch

Dwayne Johnson is giving his thanks and his own truck to one fan who moved him. The Red Notice star, 49, uploaded a touching video in which he showed fans how, after hearing Oscar Rodriguez's story, he surprised him with the actor's own "personal custom truck."

Check out the video here:

“I invited fans to a special theater screening of ‘RED NOTICE’ and I wanted to do something cool for all of them,” Johnson, 49, wrote in his video post on Instagram. The wrestler-turned-actor said that his first aim was to give away the Porsche Taycan he drove in the film, but the carmaker rejected the idea. However, Johnson decided that Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez would be the recipient of his automotive generosity. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised the Navy veteran with his "baby," a customised pickup truck. Johnson carried out the deed by handing Rodriguez a card that explained the circumstances, forcing the younger guy to fall to his knees and cry.

After Rodriguez drove off in his new ride, Johnson reflected on the moment, saying. “[It was] just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck. And now I can figure out how I’m getting home,” he then quipped. “‘Cause I don’t have my ride.” The star also added, "On Thanksgiving he deserves a helluva lot more than just me giving him my personal truck."

Interestingly, as per Page Six, Rodriguez also shared a photo of himself with his shiny new vehicle on Instagram to reflect on the occasion. “I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am,” Rodriguez wrote on his own Instagram, alongside a picture of himself standing in front of the enormous pickup.

